Two Deaths in Two Days at Farmer Protest Sites Around Delhi

A 75-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was found dead on Saturday, 2 January, at a farmers' protest site on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

According to a report by NDTV, other protesters at the site claimed that the man, Kashmir Singh Ladi’s body was found inside a toilet along with a note expressing his frustration over the new agricultural laws that the farmers want repealed.

"Till when shall we sit here in the cold? This government isn't listening at all. Hence, I give up my life so that some solution emerges," Ladi's note reportedly says.