Two Deaths in Two Days at Farmer Protest Sites Around Delhi

A 75-year-old man from UP was found dead on 2 January at a farmers’ protest site on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Farmers during a protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu Border on 24 December 2020.
i

A 75-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was found dead on Saturday, 2 January, at a farmers' protest site on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

According to a report by NDTV, other protesters at the site claimed that the man, Kashmir Singh Ladi’s body was found inside a toilet along with a note expressing his frustration over the new agricultural laws that the farmers want repealed.

"Till when shall we sit here in the cold? This government isn't listening at all. Hence, I give up my life so that some solution emerges," Ladi's note reportedly says.

A day before, on 1 January, another farmer from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh died near Ghazipur border while protesting against new agricultural laws enacted by the central government.

Galtan Singh, 57, was a resident of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly in good health but complaint of chest pains. He died while being taken to a hospital.

Several farmer deaths have been reported from the protest sites around Delhi since the protest began. While some succumbed to the freezing weather in Delhi-NCR, some allegedly died by suicide.

