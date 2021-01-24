Farmers from Across Maharashtra March to Mumbai against Farm Laws 

According to the reports, these farmers will gather at the Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on 22 January for a three-day sit-in. On 25 January, they will take out a rally to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum.

“This march is being held to support and expand the historic two-month long farmers’ stir in Delhi, demanding that the government repeal the three farm laws,” AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale told the Indian Express.