From Lucknow to Etawah, Farm Bills Protesters Clash With UP Police

The passage of farm bills despite strong resistance from farmers as well as the Opposition rocked the Parliament on Tuesday, 22 September, as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Congress and other parties of misleading farmers.

Not only are the bills being criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) opponents, but many allies of the NDA too, have demanded that they be revoked.

From Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) to several farmers’ unions, protesters took to streets across Uttar Pradesh, where they were charged with batons and faced with detentions by the UP Police.