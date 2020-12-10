Ready to Discuss: Agri Min After Farmers Reject Govt’s Proposal
Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the government’s draft proposal for amendments in the three laws.
As the farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 15 on Thursday, 10 December, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready for “open-minded discussions” with farmers on provisions they have an objection to, after the latter rejected a draft proposal sent by the Centre.
“We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that the government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against[sic.]. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers,” Tomar said.
“MSP has got nothing to do with these laws. They do not affect MSP at all. PM Modi and I have explained to and assured the farmers that MSP will continue.”Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the government's draft proposal for amendments in the three contentious laws and termed it “vague”. They then called for demonstrations and ‘gheraos’ on 14 December, saying there was nothing new in the government's proposal.
He added that the purpose of the bill was to "liberate the farmers of the shackles of mandi so that they could sell his produce anywhere, to anyone, at his own price, outside the purview of mandi".
“It is projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists. Contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such experience,” said the agriculture minister.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal , who addressed the press conference along with Tomar, added that farmers will not be forced to sell their products in private market.
“There were some concerns that farmers will be forced to sell their produce in private market. This is completely erroneous, there is absolutely no provision in the law which brings an element of compulsion on any farmer,” Goyal said.
Meanwhile, Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Bhartiya Kisan Union slammed the Centre for “admitting” to making the law for traders.
“The Central government has admitted that the laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is state subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it,” he said.
