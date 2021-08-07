FAQ: J&J Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use in India, How Effective is it?

The Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was given the approval for emergency use in India on Saturday, 7 August.

A single-dose vaccine, it's the fifth vaccine to be approved for use in India after Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, and Sputnik V.

The Johnson & Johnson India spokesperson said, "We are pleased to announce that on 7th August 2021, the Government of India issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 single-dose vaccine in India, to prevent COVID in individuals 18 years of age and older," Johnson & Johnson India spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying.

Here's what you need to know about the vaccine: