Family of Five Found Dead in Assam’s Kokrajhar District: Cops

Nirmal Paul, a sub-dealer of an LPG agency in Tulsibil Market, had collected huge sums of money from people to provide LPG connections through his sub-agency but failed to deliver on his promise due to the lockdown and the change of rules by oil firms.

Kamal Ghosh, a local leader of the All BTR Bengali Youth Student Federation, who was with the relatives at the cremation on Monday evening, told The Indian Express, “We are failing to understand how can such a suicide in a pact take place? We feel police should investigate whether it was a murder.”

As soon as the incident came to light, owners of all shops and commercial establishments at Tulsibil town downed their shutters.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)