5 Members of a Family Found Dead in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura

According to NDTV, the police has identified the man as Shambhu, 43, and his wife as Sunita, 38. Their eldest daughter was 16-years-old and two sons, 14 and 12.

“The family was staying here since last six to seven months. It appears that the bodies have been here for a few days. A forensics team has arrived here,” ANI quoted Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar as saying.

The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. No note has been recovered from the spot, they added.