5 Members of a Family Found Dead in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura
Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday, 12 February, according to PTI.
The police received information at around 11:30 am after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house.
According to NDTV, the police has identified the man as Shambhu, 43, and his wife as Sunita, 38. Their eldest daughter was 16-years-old and two sons, 14 and 12.
“The family was staying here since last six to seven months. It appears that the bodies have been here for a few days. A forensics team has arrived here,” ANI quoted Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar as saying.
The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. No note has been recovered from the spot, they added.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)
