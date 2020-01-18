‘False’: Shaheen Bagh’s Dadis on Being Paid to Protest Against CAA

The road is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.

The Delhi Police on Friday, 17 January, appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.

The Delhi High Court had directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on the stretch, while keeping in mind the larger public interest.

“The police has power to control traffic in such areas,” the high court had said while issuing the direction.