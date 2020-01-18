‘False’: Shaheen Bagh’s Dadis on Being Paid to Protest Against CAA
Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has been creating headlines, because of its now-famous women.
The women of Shaheen Bagh have been protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the last month. As a part of the troop of the Shaheen Bagh women, are the famous ‘Dadis’ who, too, have been protesting to raise their voice.
Further, she denied the allegations that they are being paid to sit at Shaheen Bagh to protest against the contentious law. Another Dadi said, “We are not getting paid. Rather we will give the ones who are making these false allegations a sum of one lakh to come and sit here for even four days.”
On the traffic disruptions that are happening due to protest, protester Kanish Fatima told The Quint, “Everybody is suffering problems due to disruptions in traffic. But who is seeing our problems? When we belong to this country, why should we show proof? We are sitting here leaving our responsibilities behind, work behind, nobody is concerned about that.”
The road is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.
The Delhi Police on Friday, 17 January, appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.
The Delhi High Court had directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on the stretch, while keeping in mind the larger public interest.
“The police has power to control traffic in such areas,” the high court had said while issuing the direction.
