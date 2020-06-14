The Ministry of Home Affairs has denied rumours suggesting the implementation of a complete lockdown in Delhi NCR region from 18 June. This after a message claiming that the government is contemplating a complete in the national capital for four weeks, beginning June 18 went viral on social media.Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check - the fact-checking arm of Press Information Bureau (PIB) mentioned that these rumours are baseless and false and there is no such plan under consideration.Spread Of Coronavirus By Asymptomatic People is Rare, Says WHOThe Viral MessageThe aforementioned message which is being circulated massively on social media states: “Home ministry sources confirming Delhi NCR complete lockdown from 18th June for 4 weeks. This time it's going to be very strict. No one will be allowed out. President's rule in Delhi. Everyone, please do all necessary work which involves movement of paper, file, computer, etc ASAP before Delhi gets lockdown (sic).”In addition to a “complete lockdown” claim, the message also adds that President’s rule will be imposed in Delhi and no one will be allowed to move. It also urges people to complete all necessary work involving travelling to any place before 18 June.The viral message comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties active in Delhi on Monday, 15 June to review Covid-19 situation in the national capital. This after a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, and other authorities was held on Sunday, 14 June.#StayHomeStaySafe: Dharavi’s Rap Anthem Against Coronavirus We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.