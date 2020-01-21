‘Faith in Judiciary Restored’: Azad on Allowance to Visit Delhi
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.(Photo: Altered by Arnica Kala/The Quint)

After Delhi's Tis Hazari court modified his bail order allowing him to visit Delhi, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, on Tuesday, 21 January, called the decision a “win for the Constitution of India.”

Shortly after, he posted a video on Twitter wherein he said, “I respect this decision of the judiciary. Because of this decision, the faith of the people in the judicial system has strengthened. This is a win for the Constitution.”

Azad continued, “Now I can go to my brothers and sisters in Delhi who have been agitating for a while now. I will get to listen to their issues.”

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Azad, accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid in the city last month, to visit Delhi for medical reasons and election purposes and told him to inform Delhi Police of his schedule.

The court has also told him that when he comes to Delhi, he will reside at the given address. He will inform the DCP telephonically and send an email if he is not in Delhi or Saharanpur.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau passed the directions while modifying the bail order of Azad in a case related to violent protests in Daryanganj area on 20 December.

‘Won’t Let BJP Come in Delhi’

Azad also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying “They want to divide the country, and its 'ganga-jamuna tehzeeb.' We won't let them form the government in Delhi. I am coming to Delhi to stop this from happening.”

The court had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him to not hold any 'dharna' till the elections in the national capital while granting him bail in the case.

The court had directed the police to verify from the Election Commission whether Azad's office in Delhi is an office of a political party and asked it to submit a report by Tuesday.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Azad seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him in his bail order.

(With inputs from PTI)

