'You Realise What You're Missing': Fahad Shah Talks About How Prison Changed Him

When Shah was first incarcerated, neither did he nor his family know how long his ordeal would stretch on for.

“Well, I think the moment I was arrested on 4 February 2022, in the evening, around 9 pm, I was told to sign the arrest memo. And I did, and I spoke to my mother and told her that I'm not coming back. And at that time, I thought that it was just this one case.”

Except, it wasn’t. Shah was subsequently booked and arrested in a total of four cases – three under India’s stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was also held in preventive detention under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA), a provision that allows the authorities to detain an individual, without a conviction, for as long as two years.

“At a later point, I think, I figured I'll be taken in other cases, as well. So, I'll get bail in this one, and then I will be taken into another one and then another one. Three cases were mentioned (at the time). So, I thought after that, after finishing those three, I'll probably be out. But then, there was the PSA, under which I was detained.”