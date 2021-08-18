Delhi Minor Rape & Murder Case: Rahul Gandhi Asked to Remove Instagram Post

"According to NCPCR's 10 August 2021 notice, a post you uploaded through your Instagram account, is unlawful under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015; Section 23 of the POCSO Act, 2012; and Section 288A of the Indian Penal Code. In accordance with NCPCR's notice, you are requested to remove this post expeditiously," Gandhi was told in an email by Facebook, that owns Instagram.

NCPCR had previously written to Facebook urging it to take appropriate action against the Congress leader.

However, as it did not receive a response from Facebook even after three days, on 13 August, it issued the summons to Facebook insisting the social media platform to send its representatives to appear in person before it.

Facebook was later exempted from summons after it wrote to Gandhi and submitted a copy of the same to the child rights panel.