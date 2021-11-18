Can't Share Data on Inflammatory Posts Removed During Delhi Riots: Facebook

Officials of Facebook India on Thursday, 18 November, appeared before the Delhi Assembly Committee of Peace and Harmony in connection with the riots that rocked Northeast Delhi in 2020.

According to NDTV, among other things, the company's officials were questioned about the religious affiliation of the India public policy team and board of directors.

Responding to the question from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who heads the panel, Shivnath Thukral, Facebook India's Public Policy Director, stated that Facebook does not "maintain records regarding the number of religious minority employees as the law of land doesn't allow that".