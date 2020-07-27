Face of Swachh Bharat Mission Parameswaran Iyer Resigns From Post

Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer has reportedly stepped down from his post, PTI reported.

As per a Personnel Ministry order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of lyer with effect from 21 August.

Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer (retired) of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is a well-known sanitation specialist. Following his appointment to the post in 2016 on a contractual basis, he was, in February 2020, given one-year extension till 30 April 2021.

His first extension as secretary of Drinking Water and Sanitation, was in 2019, when he spearheaded the Swacch Bharat initiative.

Iyer had reportedly taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2009 and has worked as Senior Rural Water Sanitation Specialist at the United Nations, PTI reported.

(with inputs from PTI)