‘Was Beaten Up With Sticks’: Pregnant Eyewitness of Delhi Riots

She alleged that they even accosted her husband one evening and threatened him saying, ‘teri biwi ko samajh nahi aa raha ke who kin logon se panga le rahi hai. Usse samjhaao ke who chupchaap complaint wapas le le nahi toh tum sab maare jaoge’ (your wife does not know who she is inviting trouble from. If she doesn’t withdraw her complaint, all of you are going to get killed).

When repeated pleas for help from the police allegedly went unheard, Rubina filed a petition before the Delhi High Court asking for registration of an FIR on her complaint and protection for her and her family.

On 7 August, she agreed to withdraw her petition after the counsel for Delhi Police gave an undertaking that Rubina’s complaint would be inquired into and that she would be given protection. The police also told the court that they would share the mobile number of the new SHO of Dayalpur Police Station with her so she could contact him when needed.