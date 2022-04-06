‘Extreme Poverty Remained Low Due to Food Transfers During COVID’: IMF on India

The report says that unit-level National Service Scheme (NSS) data for the 1999-2000, 2004-5, and 2011-12 surveys — all converge to the conclusion that for all total consumption quintiles, 10 kg of grain was the average monthly consumption per capita.

The report adds, “In 2020, for the first time since the inception of the PDS system, the government was supplying, in full, the basic food ration needed to the bottom two-thirds of the population (coverage of PDS as per the Food Security Act).”

The paper presents estimates of poverty and consumption inequality in India for each of the years 2004-5 through the pandemic year 2020-21.

These estimates include, for the first time, the effect of in-kind food subsides on poverty and inequality.

Extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 percent in the pre-pandemic year 2019, and food transfers were instrumental in ensuring that it remained at that low level in pandemic year 2020.

Post-food subsidy inequality at 0.294 is now very close to its lowest level 0.284 observed in 1993/94.

The report concludes: