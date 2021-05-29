Vital, Strong Partnership: EAM, Blinken on COVID-19 Cooperation

In the past three months, as India faces the most devastating health crisis in recent memory, Jaishankar and Blinken have spoken at least four times.

Jaishankar met with many senior US administration officials, including Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, top American lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties, and top American business leaders in Washington DC in 24 hours, The Indian Express reported.

The meeting with US officials comes a few days after US President Joe Biden said that the US will ship 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines, as well as 60 million shots of AstraZeneca (Covishield) to several countries in need by the end of June.

Jaishankar is the first Union minister to visit the US after Joe Biden was inaugurated as president on 20 January.