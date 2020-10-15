Discussion Between India & China is ‘Confidential’: S Jaishankar

The EAM also reportedly acknowledged that in many ways, the troop build-up along the LAC has no precedence in the recent past.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff along the Ladakh border for over 6 months now. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues. In September, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to implement a five-point plan to de-escalate the crisis.

Meanwhile, on 13 October, the seventh round of India and China military talks to resolve border disputes in Eastern Ladakh ended in a deadlock, reported IANS.