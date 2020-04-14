Extended Lockdown to Cause $234.4 Billion Economic Loss: Barclays
Extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3 May will inflict an economic loss of USD 234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for the calendar year 2020, a British brokerage said on Tuesday, 14 April.
The economic growth will be zero for the calendar year 2020 and when seen from a fiscal year perspective, will rise 0.8 percent in 2021, brokerage Barclays said in a note.
Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the three-week lockdown ending Tuesday till May 3, citing the need to arrest the growth in coronavirus infections. He did hint at relaxations in unaffected areas starting from 20 April but added that this will be based on strict monitoring.
It was earlier expecting India to clock a 2.5 percent growth in calendar 2020, which has now been projected to be zero, while the FY21 growth has been revised down to 0.8 percent from the 3.5 percent earlier.
“As India heads into a longer complete shutdown until 3 May to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the economic impact looks set to be worse than we had expected earlier”, the brokerage said.
In particular, the negative impact on the essential sectors of mining, agriculture, manufacturing and utility sectors appears higher than expected, it said.
The brokerage said while arriving at the numbers, it has assumed that the lockdowns end by early June, followed by a modest rebound in activity, reflecting inventory rebuilding across certain sectors.
If the COVID-19 outbreaks in a localised area continue leading to frequent shutdowns, the scope for the economy to recover will continue to decline, it warned.
(Published in arrangement with PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)