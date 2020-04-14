Extended Lockdown to Cause $234.4 Billion Economic Loss: Barclays

Extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3 May will inflict an economic loss of USD 234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for the calendar year 2020, a British brokerage said on Tuesday, 14 April.

The economic growth will be zero for the calendar year 2020 and when seen from a fiscal year perspective, will rise 0.8 percent in 2021, brokerage Barclays said in a note.