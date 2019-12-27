Explosives to Be Brought by 29 Dec for Maradu Buildings Demolition

With just two more weeks left for the demolition of the four apartment complexes in Maradu, officials of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) held the last round of examinations of the buildings on Thursday, 26 December. According to officials, the explosives required to demolish the apartment buildings will reach Kochi by Monday, 30 December.

The demolition of the four apartment complexes — H2O Holy Faith apartments, Golden Kayaloram, Jains Coral Cove and the twin towers of Alfa Serene apartments — was ordered by the Supreme Court since they were constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.