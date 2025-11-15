Explosives Recovered from Faridabad 'Accidentally' Blow Up J&K Police Station

At least 9 people were killed and over 30 were injured in an explosion in a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam after explosives that were recovered from the Faridabad terror module 'accidentally' blew up at about 11:00 pm on Friday, 14 November, the police said.
The blast took place when a team of police personnel, forensic experts, and other administrative officials were inspecting the explosives and taking samples at the site.
“In this unfortunate incident, nine people have lost their lives, including one personnel member of the SIA, three personnel of the FSL team, and two revenue officials who were part of the magistrate’s team,” J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat told the media on Saturday.
'Accidental Blast,' Says J&K Police: What Exactly Happened
In a press briefing on Saturday, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat said that the blast was "accidental", while the forensic team was conducting its probe, and that no speculations should be reported.
“During the investigation in FIR No. 162/2025 of PS Nowgam, a huge quantity of explosive substances, chemicals, and reagents were also recovered from Faridabad on 9 and 10 November 2025. This recovery, like the rest of the recoveries that were made, was transported and kept securely in the open area of Police Station Nowgam," he said.
"As part of the procedure, samples of the recovery were to be sent for forensic and chemical examination. On account of the voluminous nature of the recovery, this process had been ongoing for the past two days by the FSL team. Due to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovered material, the sampling process and its handling were being carried out with extreme caution by the FSL team," he said.
"However, unfortunately, during the course of the investigation, an accidental explosion took place last night at around 11:00 pm. Any other speculation regarding the cause of the incident is unnecessary,” DGP Prabhat said.
According to an official list released by the hospital, those injured include 23 police personnel, two revenue officials, five officers of the State Investigative Team (SIA), two civilians, and one inmate of the police station.
Why This Police Station Was At the Centre of the Delhi Probe
The investigation into the Delhi blast of 10 November traces back to 19 October, when the Jammu and Kashmir Police reported the appearance of pro-militant posters in the Bonpora area of Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar.
According to officials, the posters prompted a wider probe that began at the Nowgam police station and expanded rapidly as multiple police units across the country joined the investigation. Over the following weeks, agencies pursued several leads that eventually pointed to a larger suspected terror plot.
The investigation led to the recovery of approximately 2,900 kg of explosives and weapons from Faridabad in Haryana. Days later, a blast at a busy junction in Delhi killed at least 13 people.
Senior J&K Police officials said the two incidents appear to be connected, noting that individuals whose names have surfaced in both cases were known to be close associates.