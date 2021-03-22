Explosive Letter, Oppn Pressure: Maha HM’s Fate Changed in 48 Hrs

Not just the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh too has launched a full-blown attack on the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which now has Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's fate hanging in the balance.

While the MVA initially believed to have tackled the pressure by the Opposition over the Mukhesh Ambani bomb scare case after the arrest of former API Sachin Vaze and transfer of Singh, the Maharashtra government now faces heat over an explosive letter by Singh leveling corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

Singh on Monday, 22 March, took the matter to the Supreme Court, where he challenged his transfer and asked for a CBI probe into alleged malpractices by Deshmukh.