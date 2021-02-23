6 Killed in Explosion at Quarry Site in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

At least six persons have died in what is suspected to be a gelatin explosion at a quarry site in Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru, early on Tuesday, 23 February. Health Minister and district-in-charge K Sudhakar visited the accident site.

This tragedy comes just a month after a similar mishap was reported in Shivamogga district, where six quarry labourers died in a quarry site due to an accidental explosion of a similar nature.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said that the quarry was storing gelatin sticks illegally and in an irregular manner, which led to Tuesday’s explosion, and two persons have been arrested in the case.

"These are illegally held explosives. This will be dealt with law, strict action will be taken," he told reporters.