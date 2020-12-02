Explained | Herd Immunity and Who Gets the COVID-19 Vaccine First

If you take polio and smallpox, the R0 was 5-7. And the herd immunity threshold was 80-85 percent of the population. Being a very severe disease, it has taken us 100 years to achieve that, not through acquired immunity via infections, but through vaccines.

In terms of Ebola and Influenza, the R0 was 1-2. There the herd immunity threshold is 30-50 percent. According to various experts, for COVID-19 R0 was 3 when the outbreak first happened. So, the herd immunity threshold is 60-70 percent, though some believe it could be as low as 50 percent.

So, could the statements by the Health Ministry be referring to this 'critical mass' that will be inoculated.