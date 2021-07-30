Explained: Chhattisgarh's Contentious Bill to Acquire a Private Medical College

The Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College (Acquisition) Bill, brought by the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, was cleared amid vehement protest by the BJP-led Opposition in the state.

The Bill, passed by the Chhattisgarh government by voice vote on Thursday, 29 July, authorises the Congress-led government to acquire the medical college associated with CM Bhupesh Baghel's son-in-law's family.

The acquisition of the medical institution, at an amount that is double of its valuation, will present a cost of Rs 140 crore per year to the state government.

Why and how is the college being acquired by the state government? What's its history and why have Opposition parties in Chhattisgarh objected to it?

Here's everything we know about the controversy.