'Exercise Increased Caution While Travelling to India': New Advisory From The US
The United States (US), in a recently-issued travel advisory, has urged its citizens to exercise “increased caution” while travelling to India, and has advised them to avoid travelling to Jammu and Kashmir due to to civil unrest and terrorism in the Union territory.
In the advisory dated Monday, 28 March, the US Department of State has categorised India as "Level-2: Exercise Increased Caution," stating:
"Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict."
The advisory also includes a warning about the high rates of sexual crimes and terrorism in India.
"Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities," it notes.
The State Department’s travel advisory comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for India, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the nation.
In January, when the third Omicron-triggered COVID-19 wave had spread across India, the US had bumped up India to Level-3 in its travel advisory, asking its citizens to reconsider their travel plans for India.
