'Exercise Increased Caution While Travelling to India': New Advisory From The US

The advisory also includes a warning about the high rates of sexual crimes and terrorism in India.

"Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities," it notes.

The State Department’s travel advisory comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for India, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the nation.

In January, when the third Omicron-triggered COVID-19 wave had spread across India, the US had bumped up India to Level-3 in its travel advisory, asking its citizens to reconsider their travel plans for India.