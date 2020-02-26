‘Exercise Caution’: US Embassy to Its Citizens on Delhi Violence
The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday, 26 February, issued an advisory to its citizens asking them to “exercise caution in light of the violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi.”
The statement read, "US citizens in india should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations. It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and metro closures, and possible curfews.
It added that the Indian government has imposed section 144 of the CrPc in certain areas of the northeast Delhi region.
Avoiding locations with heavy traffic, keeping a low profile and being aware of one’s surroundings are some of the cautionary measures the Embassy asked its citizens to take.
‘It’s Up to India’: Trump on Unrest in Delhi
The advisory comes a day after US President Donald Trump said that the issue of religious freedom had figured in his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.
When asked at a press conference about the violence over the amended citizenship law in Delhi, President Trump said it was “up to India” to deal with it.
Meanwhile, security personnel, including paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in the riot-hit areas of Chand Bagh, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur on Wednesday as tensions simmered in the wake of the communally-charged clashes that claimed at least 23 lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence over the violence, and appealed for peace and brotherhood. Asserting that it was important that peace was restored at the earliest, PM Modi said on Twitter, “Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.”
