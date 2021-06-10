Asif Lynching: Despite Eyewitness Account, Police Discharge 4 Men

Despite Asif’s father and his brother and eyewitness Rashid having named four accused in the Asif lynching case, the Haryana Police has in their investigation found them innocent. The police has submitted their discharge pleas to a local court, that has facilitated their return to their homes on 8 June night, The Quint has learnt.

Asif’s family is shocked that the four have already been given a clean chit, even before the charge sheet in the case could be filed. The eyewitness of the incident, Rashid, who was with Asif and sustained serious injuries, has provided this reporter with clear details of the involvement of the four accused at the scene of the crime.

The four were amongst 14 people named in the FIR, which was registered on a complaint filed by Zakir’s father while Rashid sat on the side narrating what had happened. The four were arrested a day after the incident on 17 May.