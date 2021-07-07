Ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's Wife Murdered in Delhi

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife was reported murdered late at night at her Delhi residence on Tuesday, 6 July.

A preliminary investigation has suggested that Kitty Kumaramangalam was asphyxiated with a pillow in her house in Vasant Vihar.

Police has said that a washerman employed by the 67-year-old woman had broken into the house with two other accomplices at around 9 pm, when the mistress of the house and her house help were present at the residence, news agency ANI reported.