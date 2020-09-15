Ex-Navy Officer Attacked for Cartoon Forward Meets Maharashtra Gov

The attack took place late on Friday, 11 September, in Mumbai’s Kandivali East. An FIR was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station and six people were arrested. The six, however, including one Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam, were granted bail by the Samta Nagar police station on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

Two days after the incident took place, Sharma had said, “I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra.”

On Sunday, Union Minister Ramdas Athwale went to Madan’s residence to meet him. Earlier, Madan’s daughter also reportedly staged a protest outside the office of the additional commissioner of police demanding that the accused be booked under non-bailable offences.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra is a big state. Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, defence minister didn't call them. Our government believes that no innocent person should be attacked.”