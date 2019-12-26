Rawat’s Remarks on Violent CAA Protests ‘Wrong’: Ex-Navy Chief
Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s remarks against violence during nationwide protests over the new citizenship law received flak from the Opposition on Thursday, 26 December.
Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas said Rawat’s comments were “wrong” and that people in the armed forces must follow the decades-old principle of serving the country and not any political forces, PTI reported.
Ramdas said all the three services have an internal code prescribing that they must be neutral and not partisan, adding that these rules have been the bedrock of the armed forces for decades.
Rawat on Thursday criticised people leading violent protests over the new citizenship law, saying leadership is not about guiding masses including students to carry out arson and violence.
Rawat further said, "A leader is one person who leads you in the correct direction. Gives you the right advice and then ensures that you care for the people you lead."
‘Apologise to the Nation for the Indiscretion ’
Rawat's comments evoked sharp response from political leaders.
The Politburo of the party said the General has "directly indulged" in condemning the student protestors who have been opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed pan-India National Register for Citizens.
Gen Rawat, who is due to retire on 31 December as Army Chief, is tipped to be India's first Chief of Defense Staff who will be the single-point military adviser to the government on tri-services matters, PTI reported.
It also bars them from communicating to press or to publish any book relating to political question.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said leadership is about knowing the limits of one's office. “It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head.”
KC Tyagi, leader of the JD(U), an ally of the BJP, also criticised Gen Rawat for making “political comments.”
(With inputs from PTI.)
