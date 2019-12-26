Rawat’s Remarks on Violent CAA Protests ‘Wrong’: Ex-Navy Chief

Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s remarks against violence during nationwide protests over the new citizenship law received flak from the Opposition on Thursday, 26 December.

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas said Rawat’s comments were “wrong” and that people in the armed forces must follow the decades-old principle of serving the country and not any political forces, PTI reported.

Ramdas said all the three services have an internal code prescribing that they must be neutral and not partisan, adding that these rules have been the bedrock of the armed forces for decades.