Ex-Journalist Goes Missing; Friends Ask Social Media to Help
57-year-old N Madhavan, a former journalist with Moneylife, has been missing for almost two months now. Worried ex-colleagues took to social media asking for help in finding Madhavan, after he was allegedly spotted in at Mumbai’s Andheri area on 14 January 2020.
An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, N Madhavan started working at Moneylife in 2011 and held the post of Technical Consultant at the publication when he left the organisation. Over the last few years, his colleagues had noticed an erratic change in the 57-year-old’s behaviour, which only got worse after his mother passed away about a year ago.
This is not the first time Madhavan has gone missing. His brother, N Krishnan had filed a complaint on 31 October 2019 at Mumbai’s Saki Naka police station after Madhavan was untraceable for over a month. However, a few days later, on 6 November 2019, he was found at Andheri West and reunited with his brother.
But, his friends and ex-colleagues are concerned about his well-being and safety after Madhavan was spotted in a bad condition in Andheri.
(If you spot N Madhavan, please call on 022-49205000)
