Ex-J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari Floats New Political Outfit

The prominent faces included former minister and PDP founding member Ghulam Hassan Mir, former minister and PDP general secretary Dilawar Mir and former ministers Chowdhary Zulfiqar Ahmad, Mohammad Ahsraf Mir, Abdul Majeed Paddar, Aijaz Ahmad Khan and Usman Majeed besides former chief secretary and ex-NC MLC Vijay Bakaya.

Bukhari said the party was an outfit "of the commoners, by the commoners and for the commoners".

We have resolved to create a viable, political platform that functions in accordance with the wishes of people and where the people are the real stakeholders of the political process, he said, naming the political party as Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (J-KAP).