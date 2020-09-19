26 Ex-IPS Officers Write to Julio Ribeiro Supporting Delhi Police

The letter further added that the Delhi Police has every right and duty to probe the role of any such person, and custodial investigation is a part of the due process of law.

“The accused has his rights under the law to seek anticipatory bail or regular bail, as the case may be, and the right to a fair trial where he can prove himself innocent,” the letter added.

Some of the officers who signed the letter included, former IPS officers B.L. Vohra, P.C. Dogra, Alok Shrivastava, S. Gopinath, Praveen Dixit, Umesh Kumar and others. The officers further added that such posturing could demotivate police officers.