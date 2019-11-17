Twitterati Condemn Ex Army Man’s ‘Rape for Rape’ Statement on TV
News channel debates in India hit a new low when retired Major General SP Sinha advocated murder and rape as revenge for the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus, in these very words.
What is even more shocking is the support he got from some members of the audience during Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh’s panel discussion.
Netizens, including several ex-servicemen, expressed outrage over his comment as soon as the footage was shared on social media.
Many also questioned if the nature of the debate was responsible for instigating him to make such a comment on national TV.
And some asked for disciplinary action to be taken against the retired major general for his remark.
What do you feel about his variation of ‘blood for blood’? Let us know in the comments.
