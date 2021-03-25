Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Husband Granted Bail

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 25 February, granted bail to Deepak Kochhar, the husband of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with the ICICI-Videocon money laundering case. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Deepak Kochhar was arrested in September 2020 in the case.

In February 2021, Chanda Kochhar was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai in the case.