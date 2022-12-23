ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband Arrested In Loan Fraud Case

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar and her husband under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband Arrested In Loan Fraud Case
i

The Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) has arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon Group in 2012, officials said on Friday, 23 December.

What had happened? The CBI has booked the Kochhars and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as per the CBI.

What's the charge? It is alleged that Dhoot, the Videocon promoter, allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, they said.

Also Read

Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Disha's Death Was Accidental, Says CBI: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Disha's Death Was Accidental, Says CBI: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

It was alleged that the Kochhars sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement after filing the FIR in 2019. 

Also Read

ICICI Bank Shuts LRS Route for Crypto Traders: Is This A Viable Move?

ICICI Bank Shuts LRS Route for Crypto Traders: Is This A Viable Move?

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Chanda Kochhar   ICICI 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×