Ex-IAF Wing Commander Booked for Posing as Amit Shah on Phone Call

The Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested a former Air Force Wing Commander for impersonating over the phone as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon to appoint a friend as vice-chancellor of a university, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Awasthi said.

Wing Commander Kuldeep Vaghela who is reported to have worked in the Raj Bhawan earlier got his friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla, a known dental surgeon, to pose as Amit Shah's personal assistant and call the Governor over the phone.