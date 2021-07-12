Ex-Bureaucrats 'Anguished' by 'Blatant Violation of Rule of Law' in UP

Former civil servants of the All India and Central Services have written an open letter alleging a "complete breakdown of governance" and "blatant violation of rule of law" in Uttar Pradesh.



Pointing out that they have no affiliation to any political party but “are committed to the Constitution of India”, the 74 signatories of the letter go on to say that they are writing to convey their “deep anguish at what we see happening in UP”.

The letter has been endorsed by over 200 eminent citizens.