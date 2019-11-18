Ex-Army Officer Apologises For His ‘Rape for Rape’ Remark on TV

Retired army officer Major General SP Sinha, who recently invited controversy by suggesting that rape and murder is justified as revenge for the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus, apologised on Monday, 18 November, The Print reports.

In a letter to TV9 Bharatvarsh, also marked to the additional director general of public information (ADGPI), Sinha offered an apology saying he was in a “disturbed state of mind” after hearing “sordid and rousing” stories from Kashmiri families.