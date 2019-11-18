Ex-Army Officer Apologises For His ‘Rape for Rape’ Remark on TV
Retired army officer Major General SP Sinha, who recently invited controversy by suggesting that rape and murder is justified as revenge for the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus, apologised on Monday, 18 November, The Print reports.
In a letter to TV9 Bharatvarsh, also marked to the additional director general of public information (ADGPI), Sinha offered an apology saying he was in a “disturbed state of mind” after hearing “sordid and rousing” stories from Kashmiri families.
In the letter he wrote, “On hearing sordid and very rousing stories from the Kashmiri families who were present during discussion, I was very deeply moved. In the disturbed state of mind, I made remarks which were unwarranted.”
During the TV debate on Sunday on Kashmiri pandits being driven out of their homeland, Sinha had said, “Maut ke badle maut (death for death), balatkar ke badle balatkar (rape for rape)”.
(With inputs from The Print)
