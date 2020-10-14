EVM | EC Gives Different Answers to a Single RTI Query. Surprised?

One RTI question but multiple answers. Surprised? Yes, even we are. The Quint sent a Right To Information query to Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer or CEO in January 2020 asking a simple question,

“Kindly allow the inspection of VVPAT slips used in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in all seven constituencies” in Delhi.

But we got three different RTI replies from five of Delhi’s District Election Officers or DEOs -

The First reply said - The VVPAT slips have been disposed off. Meaning, destroyed. So no question of looking at them.

The Second reply said - The VVPAT slips used in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are lying sealed at a District Warehouse. But no clarity on whether we can inspect them or not.

And the Third reply was - At present, the inspection of VVPAT slips used in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections cannot be allowed, as the matter is sub-judice.