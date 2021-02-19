EVM vs Ballot Paper: Why Can’t EC Let India’s Voters Choose?

Is the Election Commission of India (EC) compelling voters to cast their vote only through Electronic Vote Machine (EVM)? Shouldn’t Election Commission allow voters to choose between the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the Ballot Paper?

Neither the Constitution of India nor the Representation of People Act, that lays down India's election rules, says that a voter has to cast her/his vote through EVM and VVPAT, or that EC must conduct elections via electronic voting.

So, why are voters not given the option to vote using via ballot papers?

I conducted a Twitter survey, asking people to choose between EVMs and ballot paper voting. Close to 60,000 people responded over a period of 24 hours. 59.5% of the respondents preferred ballot papers, while 40.5% chose EVMs. The poll revealed a growing distrust towards electronic voting.