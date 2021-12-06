Evictions, Notices: How Kashmir Press Colony Is Slowly Crumbling

Within a span of 13 months, the Jammu and Kashmir government has shut down the offices of two prominent English dailies at Kashmir’s Press Colony located in Srinagar. The Press Enclave is home to a majority of Kashmir media houses – a second home for any journalist working in the Valley.

On October 19 last year, the J&K government sealed the Srinagar office of Kashmir Times , one of the oldest English dailies in the region. A year later, the editor of Greater Kashmir , one of the largest circulated English daily newspapers, was asked to vacate the Press Colony office after three decades.

The Srinagar office of Kashmir Times was functioning in a government accommodation since 1993-94, while The Greater Kashmir was functioning from the Srinagar office since 1990.

Kashmir Times executive editor, Anuradha Bhasin, said the officials from the Estate Department came to the office without any notice, asked its staffers to leave the building, and ultimately padlocked the office.