'Everything is Reduced to Ashes’: Amravati Shop Owners Speak on Violence
Protests in Amravati turned violent with stone-pelting and arson in many shops in the city.
"My daughter passed away in the morning on a day of curfew and my shop was closed. But still, the mob broke open the lock and and set fire to it," says Waris Sheikh, a shop owner in Amravati, where violence broke out on Friday, 12 November.
On 12 November, Razha Academy and several Muslim organisations in Amravati called for a bandh to protest against incidents in Tripura, where Muslims were allegedly targeted.
The bandh turned violent in Melgaon, Nanded, and Amravati, with a mob throwing stones and damaging several private properties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Pote’s house. In response to this, thousands of BJP supporters also called for a bandh the next day. However, the protest turned violent with reportedly stone-pelting and arson in many shops in the city.
'Everything is Reduced to Ashes’
Waris Sheikh’s salon, which he ran for eight years in Amravati’s Harsharaj Colony, was one of these shops. As Sheikh visited the hospital after closing the shop on 12 November, his shop was burned down by a mob.
Sheikh says that his father's entire life was spent in setting up the shop. He adds that every month, Rs 40,000 was spent toward a loan for the shop.
“Everything has been reduced to ashes now. He gave a good service to everyone and never quarrelled with anyone. But still he became a victim of hatred."Waris Sheikh
‘They Robbed Me and Beat Up My Son’
On the other end of the city, a small dabeli fast food corner shop of Rajesh Gupta was vandalised by the mob.
Speaking to The Quint, Gupta said he was happy with the earnings he made this Diwali. He added that he was just about to return the loan he had taken during the pandemic but his shop was vandalised.
"Suddenly a crowd of nearly 150 people started attacking the shops. I was just closing the shop when some men started pelting stones. The snatched my money and even beat up my son. Everyone has the right to protest but it should be done legally. If closing shops solves your protests, then definitely do it. But vandalising and looting is wrong.”Rajesh Gupta
‘My Son, Nephew, And I Were Beaten Up With Sticks’
The violent mob did not even leave a medical shop. Harish Adda, the owner of Medical Point, located in Vasant Talkies area, said, "As soon as the shops were targeted by the violent mob, my son came running and asked me to close the shop. While closing the shop's shutters, the crowd came in our direction and started beating us with sticks. My son, nephew, and I were brutally beaten up by the rioters."
188 Arrested, 35 Cases Registered
According to ADG Rajendra Singh, 35 cases have been registered in the Amravati violence and 188 people have been arrested. Despite a week of curfew and an internet ban, the police have been unable to reach a conclusion in their investigation.
Days after the riots broke out, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on 16 November said that the violence was a planned conspiracy.
BJP leader and ex-Agriculture Minister Anil Bonde as well as 10 other BJP party workers, including the mayor, were among those arrested for rioting on 15 November. Bonde has since been released.
Alleging the involvement of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the matter, BJP leader Fadnavis said:
"This is an MVA government experiment. There is a well-planned conspiracy to create anarchy in the country and a deliberate experiment to polarise minorities against the country's government."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on 17 November said that the violence was "unfortunate" and should be probed.
Speaking to the media, Pawar slammed Fadnavis for his statements regarding Amravati riots, saying they were "unbecoming" of a former chief minister.
“The statements made by Fadnavis in the last three-four days were unbecoming of a leader who has ruled the state. I was also the chief minister four times, but while speaking on a sensitive issue, I have never made a statement as an opposition leader," Pawar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.