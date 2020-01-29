European Parliament Postpones Vote on Anti-CAA Resolution to March
The European Parliament has decided not to conduct a vote on Thursday, 30 January, on a resolution against India's new citizenship law, a move seen as an attempt to not jeopardise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels in March for a bilateral summit with the 28-member block.
The European Parliament on Wednesday decided to take up the voting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during its new session beginning 2 March.
India reached out to almost all countries of the powerful block, trying to persuade them against going ahead with the resolution against the CAA.
EU to Get Direct Perspective About CAA from EAM Jaishankar
Sources said the European lawmakers agreed to delay the voting to get a direct perspective from about the CAA from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is scheduled to visit Brussels to prepare the ground for Modi's visit in mid-March.
Diplomatic sources said the vote on the resolution against the CAA may take place between 30 and 31 March, but a debate on it will go on as scheduled later on Wednesday.
Six political groups of members of the European Parliament had moved a joint resolution against India's citizenship law, calling it discriminatory.
"Strenuous efforts of outgoing British MEP (Member of European Parliament) Shaffaq Mohammad to have a resolution passed by the European Parliament against India on the penultimate day before Brexit were defeated," a source said.
The government has been maintaining that the CAA is a matter internal to India and it was adopted following a due process through democratic means.
A move by a group of MEPs to totally reject the resolution against the CAA was thwarted at the EU Parliament.
The new law passed by Parliament last month offers citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
India has been witnessing massive protests against the new law, with opposition parties, civil rights groups and activists saying granting citizenship based on religion is against the Constitution's foundational principle.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )