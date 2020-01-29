European Parliament Postpones Vote on Anti-CAA Resolution to March

Diplomatic sources said the vote on the resolution against the CAA may take place between 30 and 31 March, but a debate on it will go on as scheduled later on Wednesday.

Six political groups of members of the European Parliament had moved a joint resolution against India's citizenship law, calling it discriminatory.

"Strenuous efforts of outgoing British MEP (Member of European Parliament) Shaffaq Mohammad to have a resolution passed by the European Parliament against India on the penultimate day before Brexit were defeated," a source said.

The government has been maintaining that the CAA is a matter internal to India and it was adopted following a due process through democratic means.