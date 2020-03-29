Essential, Non-Essential Goods’ Transport Allowed in Lockdown: MHA
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday, 29 March, asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinguishing between essential and non-essential, during the lockdown period.
The Home Secretary made it clear that the newspaper delivery supply chain was also allowed under exemptions given for print media.
Groceries, including hygiene products such as hand wash, soaps, disinfectants, oral care items, battery cells and chargers, are also allowed, he said.
The Home Secretary included the services of the Indian Red Cross Society under the Establishment of National Disaster Management Authority.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown on 24 March for 21 days in order to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus that has afflicted global populations.
