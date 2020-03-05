Erdogan’s Remark on Delhi Violence ‘Factually Incorrect’ Says MEA
Days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Delhi violence, calling it a “massacre” against Muslims in India, on Thursday, 5 March, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, said the Turkish president’s comments are “factually incorrect” and driven by his own “political agenda”.
On 27 February, Erdogan had condemned Delhi violence, saying, “India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus”.
About criticism received by global bodies regarding violence in Delhi, Kumar said the situation in the capital is returning to normal and law enforcement agencies are doing their best.
This isn’t the first time Erdogan has made such statements about India. Earlier, in February, he had raked up the Kashmir issue in Pakistan Parliament, vowing that Ankara will support Pakistan’s stand.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
