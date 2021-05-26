An Era Ends as B’luru Sapna Book House Owner Dies of COVID at 84

In 1967, Suresh Shah opened the first Sapna Book House in a rented store in Bengaluru’s Gandhinagar after working at a pocketbook distribution company. Originally from Mumbai, Suresh had started his career as a railway luggage carrier while he was still in high school. He went on to head the Bombay Coolie Association.

He then discontinued his studies and found work at PocketBook Distributing Company in Mumbai. He began his work in sales department and finally moved to become the manager of the company. Shah later headed a new branch of the company in Chennai.

Firmly grounded in the book business, he decided to venture out on his own after he had his stint as a manager. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965, at 27-years-of-age. Two years later, he opened his first shop Sapna Book House, which later became one of the largest book stores in Asia.