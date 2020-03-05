EPFO Cuts Interest Rate on Deposits to 8.5% for 2019-20
Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday, 5 March, lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.5 percent for the current financial year, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision making body – the Central Board of Trustee.
"The EPFO has decided to provide 8.5 per ent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20 in the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting today," Gangwar told reporters after the meeting in New Delhi.
Now, the labour ministry requires the finance ministry's concurrence on the matter. Since the Government of India is the guarantor, the finance ministry has to vet the proposal for EPF interest rate to avoid any liability on account of shortfall in the EPFO income for a fiscal.
The finance ministry has been nudging the labour ministry for aligning the EPF interest rate with other small saving schemes run by the government like the public provident fund and post office saving schemes.
It had given 8.75 percent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 percent for 2012-13.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )