ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental Laws Lack Implementation: Meghalaya HC Chief Justice

Justice Banerjee said that despite existence of several laws for environmental protection, they lack implementation.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Environmental Laws Lack Implementation: Meghalaya HC Chief Justice
i

Stressing on environmental protection and wildlife conservation, Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Saturday, 25 June, expressed regret that despite existence of a number of laws for environmental protection, they lack implementation.

“We cannot fight nature and survive. While the earth has been in existence for over 4 billion years and humans for about 300,000 years, the latter has destroyed more than 3 million species satisfying their needs,” he said, while addressing an orientation programme on forest and wildlife conservation laws for the judiciary in Meghalaya.

Justice Banerjee said that despite existence of several laws for environmental protection, they lack implementation.

He ,however, said that judiciary has made immense contributions in delivering judgments in cases relating to environmental and wildlife conservation but underlined the need for environmental protection laws to be implemented.

Also Read

'Unscientific Methods': Govt Slams Environment Index That Ranked India Lowest

'Unscientific Methods': Govt Slams Environment Index That Ranked India Lowest
ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out the burgeoning tourist industry in Meghalaya, Banerjee reiterated the need for plans and policies for sustainable growth of the industry so that the pristine beauty of Meghalaya is not destroyed like other hill stations across the country.

He stated that intelligence and development has made humans arrogant, making them lose their instinct to cohabit with nature around them.

Also Read

World Environment Day: Why Is Climate Change Making It Harder To Breathe?

World Environment Day: Why Is Climate Change Making It Harder To Breathe?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×